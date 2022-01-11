Jury finds Greensboro man not guilty in 2018 shooting death

GREENSBORO — A jury found a Greensboro man not guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of another man at an apartment in 2018.

Edward Neely Jr. had been charged in the killing of 51-year-old Ronald Lee Barham at the Summit Station Apartments. On Tuesday, he was found not guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Neely’s attorney Brandon Goldsborough said.

“He was acting in self-defense,” Goldsborough said after the verdict. “He was actually a victim of an attack.”

The shooting occurred shortly after Neely arrived at the apartment at 3203 Orange St. on Feb. 8, 2018, Goldsborough said.

People at the apartment had been drinking and doing drugs, Goldsborough said, and a fight broke out. Barham and another man, Curtis Allison Jr., approached Neely and “Ed had to use his firearm,” Goldsborough said. His client was not drinking or doing drugs at the time, he added.

Barham was shot once, and Allison was also injured in the shooting. Allison was treated and released from a hospital after the shooting.