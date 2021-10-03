 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile accused of posting threat to High Point Central High School
0 Comments
alert top story

Juvenile accused of posting threat to High Point Central High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a juvenile accused of posting a threat to High Point Central High School on social media, according to a release from High Point police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers received a call shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday regarding the threat, which included a Google Map overview of the school, according to the release.

The police investigation identified a suspect and the juvenile, who was not named, was arrested and charged with making a false report of mass violence on an educational property. The juvenile was placed in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro
Crime

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro

Officers responded at 7 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hudgins Drive for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News