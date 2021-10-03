Juvenile accused of posting threat to High Point Central High School

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a juvenile accused of posting a threat to High Point Central High School on social media, according to a release from High Point police.

Officers received a call shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday regarding the threat, which included a Google Map overview of the school, according to the release.

The police investigation identified a suspect and the juvenile, who was not named, was arrested and charged with making a false report of mass violence on an educational property. The juvenile was placed in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app.