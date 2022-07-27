 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juvenile arrested in two recent Greensboro bank robberies, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a juvenile has been charged in two bank robberies this month in the city.

The juvenile was charged with armed robbery in connection with Tuesday's robbery at the Wells Fargo at 1800 Battleground Ave. and the July 13 robbery at the Wells Fargo at 3001 Randleman Road, police said in a news release.

The suspect implied he had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash during both robberies, police said. No one was injured.

Police did not release any more information on the juvenile.

