Juvenile hospitalized after shooting Monday night in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Two people were hospitalized Monday night after a shooting at an apartment complex, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 9:10 p.m. to a call about shots fired an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Sherrill Avenue. A short time later, a juvenile arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. At last check, the victim was in stable condition, police said in the news release.

Officers located a second injured person in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A witness told officers the 22-year-old male victim was hit by a vehicle that was leaving the scene of the shooting, police said.

The second victim was not shot. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries; his condition was not available from police Tuesday morning.

Police ask asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.