Juveniles flee from authorities, crash in High Point, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

JAMESTOWN — Four juveniles led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash early Tuesday morning, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

At about 6:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle break-in on Sagewood Road in Jamestown, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, several people fled in a vehicle, leading deputies to follow. The pursuit ended at Lincoln and Prospect streets in High Point when the suspects' vehicle crashed, according to the sheriff's office.

Four juveniles fled the scene of the accident and were caught a short time later, the sheriff's office said. No one was injured.

The release did not say if the vehicle that crashed was the one being broken into, nor what charges the juveniles might face. A sheriff's office spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking answers to these questions.

Property was recovered from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.