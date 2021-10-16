 Skip to main content
Kannapolis man charged in August shooting death of Greensboro man, police say
Kannapolis man charged in August shooting death of Greensboro man, police say

GREENSBORO — A Kannapolis man has been charged in a double shooting in August that left one local man dead, police said.

Demario Bernard Montgomery, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Travon Lamont Williamson of Greensboro. He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a second victim who survived.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 27 to South Street and Randleman Road for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Officers found two people inside a vehicle who had been shot and they were taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Police said the next day that Williamson died from his injuries. The name of the second victim was not released. Police said previously that victim had injuries not considered to be life threatening. 

