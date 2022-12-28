"Kept in the dark': NC Supreme Court overturns gag order on City Council in case involving police bodycam footage

GREENSBORO — The citizens of Greensboro were kept in the dark for six years.

That’s what the N.C. Supreme Court says about a 2018 gag order that prevented the City Council from publicly discussing police bodycam footage taken during a controversial arrest.

In an opinion filed Dec. 16, the court overturned an appellate court ruling that affirmed a decision by then Superior Court Judge Susan Bray that the footage should not be publicly discussed.

The case stems from the arrest of four men in September 2016 after one of them was kicked out of a bar on McGee Street.

Zared Jones of Greensboro had alleged that Greensboro police officers harassed him and his friends during the incident, escalating tension and leading to their arrests. A 1-minute, 45-second video of the arrests was posted on YouTube, gaining public attention in 2017.

Various groups, including the city of Greensboro, petitioned the Guilford County Superior Court for the release of the officers’ bodycam footage. Such a petition is required under state law.

According to the Supreme Court opinion, there are about four hours of police bodycam footage of the 2016 incident taken from multiple angles.

In her 2018 order, Bray – who has since retired from the bench – gave permission for the City Council, along with the city’s Police Community Review Board, and two of those arrested in the incident to review the bodycam footage. However, she also issued a gag order preventing them from publicly discussing it. Violation of the order carried up to a $500 fine and up to 30 days in prison, Bray ruled.

City attorneys later filed a motion to amend the order so that the City Council — which was hearing complaints from various advocacy groups about the incident — could publicly discuss the bodycam footage.

However, Bray denied the motion after learning the council had not watched the footage.

“I think that’s ridiculous to say I want to be able to discuss something that I didn’t even watch,” she said, according to a colloquy from the hearing included in the Supreme Court’s opinion.

The city appealed the decision, stating that the court committed an abuse of discretion as it pertains to the City Council’s First Amendment rights to free speech.

The city also contended that the gag order was arbitrary and that Bray did not “articulate any factual basis for the findings and provided no reasoning as to why the gag order was appropriate.”

And while the police officers stated they wanted the videos to be released and the gag order lifted, the officers urged the appeals court to dismiss the city’s appeal because state law gives the trial judge authority to impose any conditions on the release of such videos.

In 2019, the appeals court upheld Bray’s decision, relying on the First Amendment claim and finding the order only restricted the council’s speech about matters that it otherwise had no right to discover.

The city again appealed on the constitutional question and also asked the state Supreme Court for a discretionary review.

The high court decided not to consider the constitutional arguments, and instead relied on the argument that Bray's decision not to amend the gag order was an abuse of discretion.

As such, it reversed the appeals court decision and ordered the case sent back to Superior Court for a new hearing on the city’s motion to modify the gag order restrictions.

“History teaches that opaque decision-making destroys trust; recent history involving police body cameras emphasizes this risk,” the Supreme Court wrote in its conclusion. “Nearly every party here sought transparency.

“… Yet, with no explanation, the trial court halted this process, leaving the people of Greensboro in the dark for more than six years. On this record, we hold that the trial court abused its discretion,” the conclusion said.

Bray could not be reached for comment about the Supreme Court’s opinion.

Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts said he’s pleased with the outcome.

“We've had to litigate this matter now for years to try to get to what we thought was the right conclusion from the beginning,” Watts said.

Ameil Rossabi, who represented to police officers early on in the case, said the officers backed away from participating in the Supreme Court hearing because they found the issue moot because all the investigations and cases involving the incident had been resolved.

He also said the Greensboro Police Officers Association “generally" favors full disclosure and "the release of all video as long as it's fully disclosed to the public and it’s not taken out of context … edited or anything like that.”

He said Bray’s frustration with the City Council was reasonable.

“The City Council wants to be able to comment on these recordings out of context and without the rest of the public having access to them,” he said. “We don’t want the City Council throwing their spin on it because it’s led to inappropriate results.”

However, he questioned the purpose of allowing the city to comment on the bodycam footage at this point.

“The statute provides that there has to be a matter of public interest to release it,” he said. “Now, six years later, why? What’s the reasoning behind it?

“I’m not hearing anybody clamoring about this and going to the City Council every week and saying, ‘Hey, when are we going to get that video?’”

If it is released, he said, the bodycam should be released to the public.

Lewis Pitts, a retired attorney who helped organize several organizations that filed amicus briefs in the case, said the case is important to the public.

He said the City Council should push hard to get the gag order totally removed and the video opened to the public.

“The lack of police accountability is not manifested in any one single case,” he said. “We have to see these collectively — and not in isolation and try to pick out one and say that it's too old and say, ’Let's move on.’

“Because the moving on always leads to the same thing — continued culture of police violence and with no one held accountable.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the City Council has not had any discussion regarding the latest opinion.