Kernersville police officer shot multiple times early today; authorities looking for suspect

KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville police officer was shot multiple times by an unidentified man early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The officer, whom police did not immediately identify, is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at Century Square Apartments, said Officer Blake Jones, spokesman for Kernersville police. The complex is near Century Park Boulevard and Century Place Boulevard.

The on-duty officer was in a marked cruiser and was not dispatched to a call at the time, Jones said. The officer called dispatchers and said he needed help. Kernersville officers do not have partners in the vehicles when they are out on patrol, Jones said.

He did not know if the officer deployed his weapon or if the suspect suffered any injuries.

"We don’t know if he encountered someone and it unfolded very quickly," Jones said.

"We know this is tragic for our community," Jones said. "This is not something we normally face."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem police are assisting in the investigation. "We have enough resources to bring this person to justice," he said.