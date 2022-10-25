Lexington man gets 3-year prison term for taking $2M from High Point company

GREENSBORO — The former chief financial officer of a High Point company will spend more than three years in federal prison for embezzling more than $2 million from the company, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington also will serve three years of supervised release after his prison term of three years and five months, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said Tuesday in a news release.

A $500,000.00 forfeiture money judgment was also filed against Mouzon. And the government seized a slew of assets, including a lake-front residence in Lexington, a second residence and two building lots in the same Lexington development, a condominium in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, two 2020 Jeep Wranglers, a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, two boats, two 2017 jet skis, a 2021 Polaris four-wheeler, and two golf carts, according to the release.

Mouzon pleaded guilty on June 29 to wire fraud in connection with embezzling $2,038,286 from a High Point company between December 2018 and February 2021. During this time, the company also received about $750,000 in federal pandemic relief funding, court records show.

He was ordered to pay back the money to the company, where he worked for about 20 years, and an insurance company that paid out a portion of the loss.