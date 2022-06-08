Lopez shooting: Ex-Greensboro officer turns himself in; bodycam video released

GREENSBORO — A former police officer accused of manslaughter turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Matthew Hamilton, who was fired from the police department on Monday after he was indicted in Joseph Lopez's death, met State Bureau of Investigation agents at the Guilford County Magistrate's Office and turned himself in, according to an SBI spokeswoman.

A 15-year veteran of the police department, Hamilton was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His next court date is July 13.

Hamilton was among 10 officers responding to a "wanted person call" when he fatally shot Lopez in a storage shed behind a Cloverdale Drive address in north Greensboro. His attorney, Amiel Rossabi, said that just prior to the shooting, Lopez turned toward Hamilton with an object in his hand that resembled a gun. It was later discovered that Lopez wasn't holding a firearm.

Lopez's father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the the city on behalf of his son's estate.

Meanwhile, the body camera video from police officers who responded the night Lopez was shot and killed was released late Wednesday night. Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts said a shortened compilation of the footage was being compiled by the city and will be released along with the full footage.

The hours-long footage covers the tense standoff between Lopez and police officers from the time they came on the scene until EMS personnel arrived and attempted to revive Lopez, who was shot in the head.

Greensboro interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle on Monday requested a judge's permission for the footage to be released.

Superior Court Judge William Wood signed the order, which includes wording that compilation video must be "reviewed and approved by counsel for Officer Hamilton before it can be released to the general public or anyone."

This wording spurred concern at Tuesday night's City Council meeting, where several people commented on Lopez's killing and Hamilton's indictment during the public comment portion of the meeting. Those who spoke included City Council candidate Katie Rossabi, Amiel Rossabi's wife, who said Hamilton was "indicted for doing his job."

Hester Petty, a frequent critic of the police department, said "once again police chose to use excessive force rather than de-escalation."

Watts initially said Amiel Rossabi would participate in the process of developing the compilation video, prompting an outcry from some in the audience. "(Rossabi) wants to make sure that the compilation is not biased against his client," Watts said.

He later read directly from the judge's order indicating Rossabi would only review and approve the compilation.

"It was not our position going before the judge that this would be allowed, but this was a contentious point in what was otherwise an agreed upon consent order," Watts said.

Rossabi, who also represents the Greensboro Police Officers Association, said Wednesday afternoon that he had almost no involvement in the compilation video.

"I went by and reviewed it and I said it sounds like it’s a fair and accurate representation," he said. "When they said they wanted to do a compilation, I wanted to make sure the compilation was fair.

"We want full release of (the footage) without any edits, without any taking out of context."

