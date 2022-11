GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the shooting death of Camren Cole in late September.

Deonte Javon Neal, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Cole was 19 when he died from injuries received in a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue, police said.

Neal was jailed without bond. He is scheduled for his first appearance in court today, according to online booking records.