GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he shot two people Thursday afternoon — one fatally — and prompted an Amber Alert after taking his 9-month-old child out of the county.

Deon Monk is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault on a female, child endangerment, assault in the presence of a minor, and discharge of a firearm in the city limits, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Monk and his child, Kayson Osiah Monk, were located in Harnett County by the Harnett County Sherriff’s Office, with assistance of the Greensboro Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation. The transfer of custody for the suspect and child occurred in Siler City, police said.

The child was unharmed and reunited with his mother, police said.

Police said Monk shot two people just after 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue. The department announced early Friday that one of the victims, identified as Sharelle Johnson, 25, succumbed to her injuries. The second victim, a 20-year-old male, was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are not releasing the name of the male victim. It's unclear what led to the shooting, or how Monk may have known the victims.

The 9-month-old child was taken from the scene of the shooting. Before an Amber Alert could be issued, the police department had to request one at the state level demonstrating that they believed the child could be in danger.

Monk, who was booked into the Greensboro Central Jail, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to online records.

"This was not a random act of violence," police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said by telephone Thursday evening.