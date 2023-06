GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his sister in May.

James Damien McQueen is accused of killing Kristin Coe Valdez, 33, of Greensboro, who died May 13 at the scene of the incident, Greensboro police said in a news release today.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. May 13 to Forestglade Drive in reference to an aggravated assault and found Valdez.

Additional details were not immediately available.