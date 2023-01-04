 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 29, charged in shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 29-year-old man is under arrest in connection with the shooting of a person Tuesday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Tion Conaway.JPG

Tion Conaway

Tion Conaway of Greensboro is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, police said.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to the release.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Comstock Lane after reports of gunshots. Shortly afterward, one person with a gunshot wound arrived to Moses Cone Hospital by private vehicle.

Police did not release any additional details about the person who was hospitalized.

