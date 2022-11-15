Man, 3 teens charged in drive-by shooting that injured two juveniles in High Point

HIGH POINT — A man and three three juveniles were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting, High Point police said in a news release.

Two juveniles were injured in the shooting on Bridges Drive on October 31. Officers arrested 19-year-old Demont L. Williams Jr. of High Point on Nov. 8, 2022. Three 17-year-old males — one from Greensboro and two from High Point — were arrested on Monday.

All four were charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

During the investigation, officers seized six guns, five of which are confirmed stolen, police said. Officers also recovered six stolen vehicles.

Additional charges are expected for all four suspects.