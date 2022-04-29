Man, 76, accused of assaulting one of two women he approached in separate incidents in Graham

GRAHAM — Authorities have arrested a 76-year-old man accused of approaching two women he didn't know in separate incidents and assaulting one of them.

James Thomas Ralph Johnson of the 1800 block of Shamrock Drive in Burlington is charged with assault on a female and false imprisonment, according to a news release from Graham police.

At 8:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of West Elm Street where a woman reported she had been approached by a man in a vehicle.

After she refused his advancements, the man began to follow her and she pulled over, took a picture of his license plate and called 911. The man then left the area. Officers followed up at the address to which the vehicle was registered, but the man wasn't located, police said.

A second call was received at 2:11 p.m. from a woman who said she had been assaulted in the 500 block of West Pine Street. The caller reported that man approached her outside her home and they went inside. The man assaulted her and pushed her toward the bedroom before she was able to fight him off, police said.

The suspect's description matched that given on the earlier call, police said, and officers were able to confirm Johnson's identity and address.

After obtaining arrest warrants, officers took Johnson into custody at his home at 5 p.m. Saturday. He was held at the Alamance County Detention Center under $5,000 secured bail.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call the Graham Police Department at 336-570-6711.