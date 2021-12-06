Man accused of secret peeping, indecent exposure in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of indecent exposure and secret peeping, according to a news release from High Point police.

On Friday, officers responded to a location on the southeast section of High Point in reference to an individual attempting to break into a residence through a window.

Once on scene, officers found Carmelion Anthoney Pelleriti. He was naked from the waist down and had been performing acts of self-gratification while peeping into the residence of 20-year-old females, according to the release.

Pelleriti, who has no known permanent address, was arrested and taken to the High Point jail. He was given a $10,000 bail.