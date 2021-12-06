 Skip to main content
Man accused of secret peeping, indecent exposure in High Point, police say
top story breaking

Man accused of secret peeping, indecent exposure in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of indecent exposure and secret peeping, according to a news release from High Point police.

Carmelion Anthoney Pelleriti.jpg

Carmelion Anthoney Pelleriti

On Friday, officers responded to a location on the southeast section of High Point in reference to an individual attempting to break into a residence through a window.

Once on scene, officers found Carmelion Anthoney Pelleriti. He was naked from the waist down and had been performing acts of self-gratification while peeping into the residence of 20-year-old females, according to the release.

Pelleriti, who has no known permanent address, was arrested and taken to the High Point jail. He was given a $10,000 bail.

