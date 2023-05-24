A 46-year-old man is in jail without bond in the shooting death of his mother at her Greensboro home, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Steeple Chase Road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday to find 73-year-old Sherry Lynn Bradley dead inside the home from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Her son, Adam Lee Bradley, of Randleman, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. He was jailed in Guilford County without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Additional details, such as a possible motive, were not released.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Master Corporal Robertson at 336-641-5969.