Man accused of stealing Capitol Police badge, uniform during riot arrested in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A 52-year-old man accused of stealing items — including a U.S. Capitol Police badge and jacket — during the Jan. 6 riot was arrested in Guilford County on Sunday.

Darrell Fitzgerald Neely was arrested at Homestead Lodge motel at 115 E. Carteret St. in Greensboro shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, Guilford County Sheriff's Office records show.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, Neely stole a U.S. Capitol Police jacket, badge, name tag and baseball hat, as well as four china plates from the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip three days later that Neely had entered the building that day, when a mob stormed the Capitol in an attack that temporarily disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Three witnesses who worked with Neely at his radio station Global Enlightenment Radio Network are cited in the criminal complaint against him. Witness 1 said Neely narrated the events happening inside the building on Jan. 6, 2021, in a video call that later became an audio call, according to the complaint. That witness also said in another call that Neely displayed a jacket with a silver badge that Neely claimed was a U.S. Capital Police jacket, as well as two china plates.

Witness 2 said Neely in a video call said he was going inside the Capitol building and later on mentioned he had acquired the jacket as a souvenir. That witness said Neely later sent photographs of the china in a Facebook messenger group chat on Jan. 7, 2021.

Witness 3 said Neely boasted that he had attacked a Capitol Police officer and had taken the USCP jacket, badge, name tag and baseball cap from the officer, according to the complaint. Neely also boasted about taking china from the Capitol building, the third witness said.

The FBI subsequently interviewed the officer to whom the police items belonged. That officer "stated that he/she removed these items from his/her person during decontamination from lacrimal spray and, thereafter, could not locate these items," according to the complaint.

During interviews with the FBI, Neely said he went to the Capitol and entered the building to film the events because he thought they were newsworthy, the complaint said.

Neely is charged with theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

At least 880 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Approximately 400 of them have pleaded guilty and more than 250 have been sentenced.