 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man armed with a knife robs Chinese restaurant in Greensboro, police say
0 comments
top story

Man armed with a knife robs Chinese restaurant in Greensboro, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a knife robbed a Chinese restaurant late Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded at 9:39 p.m. to the China House Restaurant at 2104 Phillips Ave. They learned a man armed with a knife had robbed the business, according to the release. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro
Crime

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Shaw Street for a report of gunfire and found one person shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News