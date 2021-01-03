Man armed with a knife robs Chinese restaurant in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a knife robbed a Chinese restaurant late Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded at 9:39 p.m. to the China House Restaurant at 2104 Phillips Ave. They learned a man armed with a knife had robbed the business, according to the release. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.