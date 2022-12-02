Man arrested after assaulting his father in argument about money, Alamance deputies say

GRAHAM — In addition to his fists, a man used a metal dog bowl and a wooden table to hurt his 62-year-old father during an argument about money, Alamance County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday to the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road after the father called 911 to report that his son had punched him in the face and cut his head, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The victim also stated that while attempting to call 911, his son took the phone away from him.

Johnathan Wayne Andrews, 35, who lives at the home, was arrested and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, a felony, and interfering with emergency communications, a misdemeanor.

He does not have bond at this time.