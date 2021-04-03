Man arrested after kidnapping woman in Asheboro, crashing vehicle in Rowan County while fleeing law enforcement, police say

ASHEBORO — A Florida man will face charges in a kidnapping Saturday afternoon that led to a high-speed car chase into Rowan County where the suspect fired at pursuing officers, police said.

Manuel Jesus Robles, 32, of 4057 NE 17 Ave., Ocala, Fla., fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle at Interstate 85 and Webb Road in Rowan County, Asheboro police said in a news release.

The chase started shortly after a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint about 1:40 p.m. Saturday while sitting in a vehicle on Coleridge Road in Asheboro, police said. Police have not released the woman's name, but said she was rescued unharmed after the crash.

Randolph County sheriff’s deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Robles sped away. The deputies pursued him and were joined by several other agencies, including the State Highway Patrol, High Point police and the sheriff's offices of Davidson and Rowan counties, Asheboro police said.

Police said Robles fired at the pursuers and struck law enforcement vehicles, but no one was injured. The pursuit ended when Robles crashed the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody without incident a short time later, police said.