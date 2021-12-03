 Skip to main content
Man arrested after sideswiping school bus in High Point Friday, police say
Man arrested after sideswiping school bus in High Point Friday, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities charged a man after he sideswiped a school bus transporting students to Smith Academy Friday morning, High Point police said in a news release. 

About 7:35 a.m., the bus, which was carrying two students, was sideswiped by a vehicle at East Fairfield Road and Belmont Drive in High Point, according to police. 

The vehicle came to stop in a ditch and the driver fled the scene on foot, police said. 

Officers responded and began searching the area, soon discovering the driver had flagged down a passing car and received a ride, police said. 

Officers found and stopped that vehicle, placing Derek Alvin Fogle, 31, under arrest. 

Fogle was charged with hit and run, driving while license revoked, resist/delay/obstruct and was served with an order for arrest on unrelated charges.

Fogle was released on a written promise to appear. 

The two students and bus driver were not injured, according to police. 

