Man arrested after sideswiping school bus in High Point Friday, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities charged a man after he sideswiped a school bus transporting students to Smith Academy Friday morning, High Point police said in a news release.

About 7:35 a.m., the bus, which was carrying two students, was sideswiped by a vehicle at East Fairfield Road and Belmont Drive in High Point, according to police.

The vehicle came to stop in a ditch and the driver fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers responded and began searching the area, soon discovering the driver had flagged down a passing car and received a ride, police said.

Officers found and stopped that vehicle, placing Derek Alvin Fogle, 31, under arrest.

Fogle was charged with hit and run, driving while license revoked, resist/delay/obstruct and was served with an order for arrest on unrelated charges.

Fogle was released on a written promise to appear.

The two students and bus driver were not injured, according to police.