Man arrested in fatal shooting of Raleigh teenager in Greensboro in November

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Greensboro man in the shooting death of a Raleigh teenager in November.

Julius Jurelle Burley is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal on Nov. 12, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

O'Neal, a sophomore at Millbrook High, was found shot after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Central Avenue.

He died the following day, police said.

Central Avenue between Franklin Boulevard and Lowdermilk Street was closed for several hours as police investigated the shooting.

Matilda Perry, O'Neal's cousin, told The (Durham) Herald Sun that he was a respectful, shy teen who stayed to himself.

O'Neal played junior varsity football for Millbrook High.

Greensboro police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.