A 58-year-old Haw River man is facing felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities began investigating him last June.

Investigators with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office say they received a cyber tip about someone accused of uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM) files to the internet. By July, investigators conducted a search warrant at the man's home and seized electronic devices, according to a news release issued today by the sheriff's office.

After examining the devices, authorities found probable cause to charge Thomas Filmore Evans with uploading files containing CSAM to the internet and possessing one file of CSAM, sheriff's officials said in the news release.

Before warrants could be served, authorities said Evans fled Alamance County.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals located Evans and arrested him in Guilford County and transported him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Evans is charged with four counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $150,000 secured bond, according to the news release.