Man arrested in High Point killing early Saturday morning

HIGH POINT — Police arrested a man in another man's death Saturday morning.
Officers responded at 7:15 a.m. Saturday to 2020 S. Main St. and found a man with multiple wounds lying dead in front of a vacant building, police said in a news release. Police did not release the victim's name pending notification of family.
Antonio Lynn Foust, 59, was arrested and is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said.
Police did not release any further details, including exact charges or a motive in the slaying.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.