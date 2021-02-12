Man arrested in Nov. 15 killing

GREENSBORO — A second man has been charged in the shooting death of an N.C. A&T student in November.

Deshawn Lonique Thompson, 20, of Greensboro is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in the Nov. 15 killing of 18-year-old Jalen Scott Dunston of Raleigh, police said in a news release. Thompson is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.

Officers responded about 12:20 a.m. Nov. 15 to a call in the 900 block of Omaha Street and found Dunston injured, according to police. CPR was performed, but Dunston did not survive.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.

In December, police arrested 20-year-old Bruce Edward Stewart of Greensboro in Dunston's death. Stewart is charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a stolen firearm and drug charges. He remains jailed on a $3 million bail, jail records show.

Dunston was a freshman nursing student at A&T, according to WGHP-Channel 8, citing a letter sent to students by the university.