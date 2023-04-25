GREENSBORO — A man accused of having multiple weapons when he was arrested March 26 on the N.C. A&T campus is scheduled for another hearing in court today.

Brandon James Bentley, 27, who was described in court documents as being in “a very dangerous mental state,” has been free on a $100,000 secured bond since the day after his arrest.

Although Bentley’s case is on the docket today for administrative court, it’s unclear if he plans to attend. Bentley waived his right to counsel, so a public defender has not been appointed for him at this time.

At Bentley’s first appearance March 27 before District Court Judge Caroline Pemberton, prosecutors asked that he be held for a mental health evaluation before his release, which was denied. Prosecutors also asked for his bond to be at least double the $75,000 set by a magistrate, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish.

According to court records, Bentley “ran right up to officers asking for help” early in the morning of March 26 because he was “terrified” of being kidnapped by a religious cult he found through social media. He explained he had the weapons because he was in fear for his life.

Among some of the weapons seized from his vehicle were two handguns, two shotguns, a rifle and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Bentley was charged with two felonies: gun on educational property, and explosive device on educational property. He also was charged with four misdemeanors: a weapon on educational property (not a gun), carrying a concealed gun, driving with revoked license and reckless driving, according to court records.

A Guilford County magistrate initially gave Bentley a secured bond of $75,000, and a judge later increased the amount by $25,000. Bentley’s family paid a percentage of that — $7,000 — to a bondsman to allow for his release, court records show. As a condition of his release, Bentley was ordered to stay away from any educational property, not just N.C. A&T.

Magistrates base initial bonds on guidelines in the pretrial release policies for the 18th District Court. Those guidelines provide magistrates with a range of recommended bond amounts for various crimes, and state other factors that should be weighed (such as any prior criminal history).

Based on the charges against Bentley, here are the guidelines for each:

Gun on educational property is a Class I felony. Recommended bond is between $0 to $2,500.

Explosive on educational property is a Class G felony. Recommended bond is $1,000 to $15,000.

Weapon on educational property—not gun is a Class 1 misdemeanor with a recommended bond of a written promise to appear (WPA) to $500.

Reckless driving and carrying a concealed gun are Class 2 misdemeanors. Recommended a WPA or unsecured bond.

Driving with a revoked license is a Class 3 misdemeanor and a WPA is recommended.

In this case, no weapons were used and no one was injured. Bentley’s court history included only some traffic charges.

“There is a lot of thought and consideration that goes into setting bond,” Chief Magistrate Julie Antonelli said during a recent telephone interview about the court process. “Each case is treated differently on its own merits.”

In addition to the guns and ammunition in Bentley’s 2004 Ford Mustang, officers also seized a crossbow, machete, stun gun, hatchet, knives, choking devices, pepper spray, blow dart gun, brass knuckles, sword, and other assorted weaponry. The inventory of items also included one chicken foot, “holy water,” a radio receiver, a lighter, a window breaker and more.

If Bentley retains a private attorney or chooses to have a public defender appointed to him, that attorney — or a judge — can still request a mental health evaluation for Bentley at no cost, according to Kim Soban, director of court services for Mental Health Associates of the Triad.

In 2012, Mental Health Associates of the Triad conducted 112 court-ordered mental health evaluations in Guilford County in its first year of providing the service. Collectively, Soban’s team has completed more than 6,000 court-ordered mental health and substance-abuse evaluations between 2012 and 2021, she said. Their work is supported by Sandhills Center.

“Every year it has increased,” said Soban, who worked for 15 years at High Point Police Department before going back to school to become a licensed clinical mental health counselor. She also is a certified forensic mental health evaluator, so she helps determine if someone is competent to stand trial.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said after a recent standoff involving a High Point man who was “dealing with life challenges” that detention centers are “not the place for people dealing with mental health issues.”

In many cases, it is up to defense attorneys to request a mental health evaluation on behalf of a client, according to Chief Public Defender John Nieman.

“It’s a tragedy,” Nieman said about the number of people jailed with mental health issues. “The criminalization of behavior that is directly due to mental health issues is a regular thing.”