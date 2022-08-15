Man attempted to rob Greensboro gas station, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of a business on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 12:57 p.m., police responded to the Shell Gas Station at 1102 Summit Ave. A man wearing all black and a white mask had displayed a handgun equipped with a laser sight. However, he left the area on foot without taking anything of value, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.