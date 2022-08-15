 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man attempted to rob Greensboro gas station, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of a business on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 12:57 p.m., police responded to the Shell Gas Station at 1102 Summit Ave. A man wearing all black and a white mask had displayed a handgun equipped with a laser sight. However, he left the area on foot without taking anything of value, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable surfing dog makes waves at U.K. beach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert