Man charged after being linked to string of catalytic converter thefts, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man was charged Thursday in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts, police said in a news release.
Catalytic converters control exhaust emissions and are a hot commodity for thieves because they’re easily accessible and can be scrapped for money. The converters, which contain precious metals, can be quickly sawed off of vehicles.
With the help of victim surveillance footage, a moped was linked to several recent catalytic converter thefts, according to police.
An officer found the moped while on patrol, leading detectives to link Charlie Osborne, 33, to five separate incidents involving 14 vehicles, police said.
Osborne was charged with 14 counts of felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, along with several counts of larceny and possession of stolen goods.
High Point police spokesman Lt. Matthew Truitt said Osborne has not been linked to any of the recent catalytic converter thefts in the jurisdictions of the Greensboro Police Department or Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Truitt said it's more likely Osborne could be linked to cases in Thomasville or Davidson County, but police are not aware of any links between Osborne and other thefts at this time.