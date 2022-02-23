 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged in 2021 death, Greensboro police say
Man charged in 2021 death, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with murder in a 2021 killing, police said.

Traviante Demetrius Dave, 20, is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Alan Aidan Tran of Greensboro, whose body was found on July 22 last year near Lake Brandt and Witty roads. He had last been seen on July 19 and his car was found the next day with heavy fire damage at an apartment complex off of Glendale Drive, police said.

Police have not said how Tran was killed nor released a possible motive in the slaying.

Judge's errors get High Point man a new trial
Crime

Judge's errors get High Point man a new trial

Quantez LaShay Thomas, 37, brushed aside multiple admonitions from Judge Michael D. Duncan in hearings in Guilford County Superior Court in 2019 that Thomas might want to have a lawyer, and Thomas objected when Duncan assigned someone to evaluate Thomas' competency to represent himself.

3 injured in shooting early Saturday at Greensboro nightclub, police say
Crime

3 injured in shooting early Saturday at Greensboro nightclub, police say

Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. to Trust, a nightclub at 2800 W. Gate City Blvd., in response to a report of multiple shooting victims, police said in a news release. Guilford County EMS took one person to the hospital and two people were taken there by private vehicle, police said. All had injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

