Man charged in 2021 death, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with murder in a 2021 killing, police said.
Traviante Demetrius Dave, 20, is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.
He is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Alan Aidan Tran of Greensboro, whose body was found on July 22 last year near Lake Brandt and Witty roads. He had last been seen on July 19 and his car was found the next day with heavy fire damage at an apartment complex off of Glendale Drive, police said.
Police have not said how Tran was killed nor released a possible motive in the slaying.