Man charged in catalytic converter thefts from across Guilford County, sheriff's office says.

GREENSBORO — A man that Guilford County deputies say was found cutting off catalytic converters at a storage facility on Wednesday now faces charges connected to a series of thefts of the devices across the county, the sheriff's office said.

Marshall Shawn Dalrymple, 40, is charged with 10 counts each of felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal and larceny of motor vehicle parts/catalytic converter theft, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He also is charged with possession of burglary tools.

His bail was set at $16,000.

Thieves target catalytic converters because they are made up of metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium that have become more valuable in recent years.

The sheriff's office said detectives linked Dalrymple to seven thefts of converters in Guilford County and three in Greensboro.

He was caught on Wednesday when deputies saw him cutting off catalytic converters at Compass Self Storage at 6605 Burlington Road, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on catalytic converter thefts in the county is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.