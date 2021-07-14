Man charged in fatal shooting of High Point teen early Tuesday, police say

HIGH POINT — Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after they say he fatally shot a High Point teenager when he saw people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway early Tuesday.

In addition to the murder charge, Davonte Tavon Strickland, 25, of High Point was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said in a news release.

Officers responded at approximately 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Radford Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area. The first officers to arrive searched the area for 10-15 minutes before locating a 15-year-old boy on the ground beside a residence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teenager was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and a gunshot wound to the arm, police said in the news release. Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died at approximately 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Three other juveniles were taken to the police department for questioning, but would not provide any details about what happened prior to the shooting, police said.