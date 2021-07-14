 Skip to main content
Man charged in fatal shooting of High Point teen early Tuesday, police say
top story

Man charged in fatal shooting of High Point teen early Tuesday, police say

Strickland_2020.jpg

Strickland

 High Point Police Department, Provided

HIGH POINT — Police have charged a man with first-degree murder after they say he fatally shot a High Point teenager when he saw people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway early Tuesday.

In addition to the murder charge, Davonte Tavon Strickland, 25, of High Point was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said in a news release. 

Officers responded at approximately 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Radford Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area. The first officers to arrive searched the area for 10-15 minutes before locating a 15-year-old boy on the ground beside a residence.

The teenager was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and a gunshot wound to the arm, police said in the news release. Officers began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died at approximately 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Three other juveniles were taken to the police department for questioning, but would not provide any details about what happened prior to the shooting, police said.

During the investigation, detectives identified a person and location of interest. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of Radford Street, investigators say several items of evidence were seized from inside the residence.

Strickland is in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

