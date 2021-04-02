Man charged in November shooting death of Greensboro man

GREENSBORO — Police have charged a Greensboro man in a November shooting that killed another local man.
Samuel Jatobie Ray, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 27-year-old Nathaniel Talford of Greensboro, police said in a news release.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Mobile and Atlanta streets about 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2020, found Talford injured. He later died, police said.
Ray is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail.
