Man charged in woman's 2018 death, which he reported as a suicide, police say
Man charged in woman's 2018 death, which he reported as a suicide, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2018 death of a woman that he told police died by hanging herself.

Robert Spake III, 37, was arrested Tuesday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and charged in the death of 29-year-old Joy Laila Grace of Greensboro, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 6:10 a.m. Nov. 28, 2018, to 608 Candlewood Drive for a report of a body. Police said Spake told officers Grace had committed suicide by hanging. However, police said evidence at the scene led detectives to believe the death was not a suicide. They launched a suspicious death investigation and later determined Spake was not telling the truth about some of the details at the time.

The district attorney's office reviewed the case and determined a charge of second-degree murder was warranted, police said.

