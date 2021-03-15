 Skip to main content
Man charged in wreck Monday that killed passenger
Man charged in wreck Monday that killed passenger

GREENSBORO — A 27-year-old Greensboro man has been charged in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon that killed his passenger, police said.

Michael Porter Jr. was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Dewitt Street toward Gorrell Street when he crossed the center line about 4:10 p.m. and hit two parked vehicles, police said in a news release. The Tahoe overturned and a passenger, 27-year-old Tevin Hamlor of Greensboro, was partially thrown from the vehicle, police said. Hamlor died from his injuries. No one was in the parked vehicles.

Porter has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and other traffic charges that police did not detail on Monday. Police said more charges are pending.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, police said.

