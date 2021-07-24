 Skip to main content
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, after pedestrian struck and killed Friday in Greensboro
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle, after pedestrian struck and killed Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man faces charges in the death of a pedestrian struck and killed Friday night.

The pedestrian was walking across the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Big Tree Way, against traffic signals, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when he was struck and killed by a Nissan Versa Note driven by 61-year-old Tyrone Terry Lambert, police said in a news release.

Lambert was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while license revoked and felony death by motor vehicle, police said. He is being held at the Guilford County jail on $15,000 bail.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until family can be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

