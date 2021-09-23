Man charged with first-degree murder in death of High Point woman, 26, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old High Point woman, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of Gaines Avenue and found Linda Jean Huntley dead inside, High Point police said in the release. After officers shared suspect and a vehicle description with other law enforcement agencies, Thomasville Police Department soon located the vehicle and suspect in their jurisdiction.

Michael Anthony Dingle, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and five counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, the news release said. Dingle is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bond early Thursday.

High Point detectives believe Dingle and Huntley "were involved in a domestic relationship preceeding this incident," the news release states. Detectives are working to determine motive and what led to the homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.