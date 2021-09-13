Man charged with murder in fatal assault of Greensboro woman, police say

GREENSBORO — Following the death of an assault victim, authorities charged a Greensboro man with first-degree murder Monday, police said in a news release.

On Aug. 28 at about 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the Relax Inn, located at 1747 McKnight Mill Road, and found Melissa Joann Vassell, 43, unresponsive and injured, according to police.

Vassell was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher James Alexander, 37, was arrested at the time of Vassell's assault and charged with assault on a female by a male over the age of 21 and assault inflicting serious injury. About a week later, he was also charged with attempted murder, police said.

Vassell died from her injuries on Friday, which led authorities to charge Alexander with first-degree murder.

Alexander is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.