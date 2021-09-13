 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with murder in fatal assault of Greensboro woman, police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Man charged with murder in fatal assault of Greensboro woman, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Following the death of an assault victim, authorities charged a Greensboro man with first-degree murder Monday, police said in a news release. 

On Aug. 28 at about 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the Relax Inn, located at 1747 McKnight Mill Road, and found Melissa Joann Vassell, 43, unresponsive and injured, according to police. 

Vassell was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher James Alexander, 37, was arrested at the time of Vassell's assault and charged with assault on a female by a male over the age of 21 and assault inflicting serious injury. About a week later, he was also charged with attempted murder, police said. 

Vassell died from her injuries on Friday, which led authorities to charge Alexander with first-degree murder. 

Alexander is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News