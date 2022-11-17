 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with murder in killing last week, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police charged an 18-year-old with murder today in last week's shooting death of a Greensboro man.

Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr. was charged Thursday in connection to the death of 44-year-old Nicholas Lamont Martin, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Pearson Street and Ross Avenue for a report of a shooting and found one person who had been shot, police said at the time. The next day, police said Martin had died from his injuries.

Police did not release a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

