Man fatally shot outside of High Point gas station, police say

HIGH POINT — A man was fatally shot outside of a gas station early Saturday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 12:37 a.m., officers responded to Speedway at 801 W. Fairfield Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Walter Devon Pouncy of High Point unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Officers and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Pouncy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The police department is awaiting further autopsy information from the Medical Examiner’s Office concerning Pouncy's injuries.

The investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made. Additional information was not available.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.

In Greensboro, authorities are still investigating a homicide at another Speedway early Thursday in which a 72-year-old employee was killed. Patricia Grant of Greensboro died after suffering gunshot wounds at the Speedway at 2834 Battleground Ave., police said.