Man found dead in roadway in High Point on Wednesday morning, police say
Man found dead in roadway in High Point on Wednesday morning, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found on a roadway Wednesday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 10:28 a.m., officers responding to a report of a dead body found a black man deceased at the dead-end intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives.

They are investigating the incident as a homicide. The man's name was being withheld pending notification of his family and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

