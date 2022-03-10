Man found injured early Thursday on W. Terrell St. has died, Greensboro police say

Updated 5:10 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A man found injured early Thursday has died and police now are investigating his death as a homicide.
Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. to the 600 block of West Terrell Street and found 40-year-old Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr. of Greensboro with injuries, police said in a news release. He was treated at the scene by medical personnel but later died, police said.
Police have not said how Gilbert was killed.
There was no information released on a possible motive or any suspects in the killing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
