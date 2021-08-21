 Skip to main content
Man found injured in street, dies on way to hospital, Burlington police say
BURLINGTON — Police are looking for information in the death of a man found injured late Friday lying in the middle of a road.

Rashawn Lamar Alston, 29, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release. He was found about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the middle of North Anthony Street and died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 336-229-3500. Tips can be left anonymously via Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or the P3 Tips app or website.

