Man found shot early Saturday in Greensboro has died, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting as a homicide after the victim died at the hospital.
Officers responded at 9:25 a.m. to the 3700 block of West Avenue for a report of someone injured by gunfire and found 20-year-old Malik Ahmad Peterson of Guilford County, police said in a news release. Peterson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police had no information on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.
