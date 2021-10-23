Man found shot early Saturday in Greensboro has died, police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting as a homicide after the victim died at the hospital.

Officers responded at 9:25 a.m. to the 3700 block of West Avenue for a report of someone injured by gunfire and found 20-year-old Malik Ahmad Peterson of Guilford County, police said in a news release. Peterson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police had no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.