Man found shot on Wilcox Drive early Sunday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A man was found shot early Sunday in the 2300 block of Wilcox Drive, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 12:57 a.m. They found one gunshot victim, who was determined to be in stable condition. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

No information was available about the suspect or suspects. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.