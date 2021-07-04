 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot on Wilcox Drive early Sunday, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Man found shot on Wilcox Drive early Sunday, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A man was found shot early Sunday in the 2300 block of Wilcox Drive, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 12:57 a.m. They found one gunshot victim, who was determined to be in stable condition. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

No information was available about the suspect or suspects. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High Point murder case spurs emotional scene in Tennessee court
Crime

High Point murder case spurs emotional scene in Tennessee court

A TV station's coverage of a court hearing Monday shows Ricardo Delgado cursing at someone who appeared to be a relative of the man accused of killing his 19-year-old daughter Gianna Rose Delgado. As officers took Ricardo Delgado into the hall, he said he didn't want to see the person again.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News