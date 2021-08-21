Man found shot to death in High Point on Saturday

HIGH POINT — Police found a man shot to death Saturday at a Campbell Street home.
Officers responded to 1121 Campbell St. on a report of shots fired and found 53-year-old Eleuterio Ensaldo Gallardo dead from multiple gunshots, police said in a news release.
Police released no further information on the killing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to send tips via the P3 Tips mobile app.
