Man found shot to death in High Point on Saturday
Man found shot to death in High Point on Saturday

HIGH POINT — Police found a man shot to death Saturday at a Campbell Street home.

Officers responded to 1121 Campbell St. on a report of shots fired and found 53-year-old Eleuterio Ensaldo Gallardo dead from multiple gunshots, police said in a news release.

Police released no further information on the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to send tips via the P3 Tips mobile app.

