Man found unresponsive in Guilford jail cell has died, sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who had been jailed since Oct. 14 has died, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said today.

Warren Broadhurst, 58, was found unresponsive in his cell about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Detention staff performed lifesaving measures until Guilford County Emergency Services arrived and revived Broadhurst, the sheriff's office said.

Broadhurst was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died about 4:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Broadhurst "was suffering from significant, pre-existing, chronic health issues," at the time he was jailed. However, he did not appear to be in distress at the previous supervision round before he was found unresponsive early Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

Jail staff found no apparent external trauma on Broadhurst, however, an autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death. And both internal and criminal investigations have been started, per sheriff's office policy.

The sheriff's office said Broadhurst was jailed on charges of felony incest, statutory rape of someone 13 to 15 years old and attempted second-degree sex offense.