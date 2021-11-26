 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after shooting Thursday night in Greensboro, police say
top story

Man hospitalized after shooting Thursday night in Greensboro, police say

Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after a shooting in the 600 block of Julian Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 9:41 p.m. to the reported shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound they say was not life-threatening. The man was in stable condition when he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said in the news release.

Additional information was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

