Man hospitalized after shooting Thursday night in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after a shooting in the 600 block of Julian Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded at 9:41 p.m. to the reported shooting and found a person with a gunshot wound they say was not life-threatening. The man was in stable condition when he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said in the news release.

Additional information was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.