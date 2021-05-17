Man in custody after stealing vehicle with child inside, leading authorities on chase, Asheboro police say

ASHEBORO — A mother and her 8-month-old child have been reunited after a man stole a vehicle with the child inside and led authorities on a lengthy chase Monday morning, Asheboro police said in a news release.

James Allen Harris, 32, has been charged with kidnapping and larceny of a vehicle.

Officers responded to Harbor Freight Tools on East Dixie Drive in Asheboro and spoke to a mother who told police she left her vehicle parked in front of the store to pick up an item she ordered. The mother left the vehicle running and unlocked, with her child inside, according to police.

While the mother was inside the store, a man got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With help from a cell phone provider, authorities accessed location information from a phone left inside the vehicle. The vehicle left Asheboro city limits, leading Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies to respond to the last location the cell phone was known to be.

Deputies found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused, leading to a pursuit through areas south and west of Asheboro, police said.